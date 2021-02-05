Vehicle seen travelling ‘dangerously and erratically’ on A90 north of Dundee

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are investigating after a vehicle was seen driving “dangerously and erratically” on the A90 between Happas and Dundee.

Officers said that a black BMW 1 series almost caused a collision with a blue Toyota Corolla on numerous occasions on the southbound A90 at around 2pm on Monday.

While the vehicles were moving, the passenger of the BMW is said to have reached out and smashed the wing mirror of the Toyota using a baton or similar item.

The driver of the BMW is described as being white, in his late teens to early 20s, of skinny build and with short or shaved hair.

The passenger is described as being in his early 20s, of stocky build and missing some teeth. He was wearing a blue baseball cap with white writing on it.

Police say they are following lines of inquiry, however would still like to hear from anyone who saw any part of this incident, particularly if they have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.