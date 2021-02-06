Neverland playpark upgrade will let imagination of next Kirriemuir generation take flight

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fun-filled brighter days are coming for Kirriemuir’s newest generation of pirate chasers at the playpark which remembers the Angus town’s favourite fairytale son.

When the miserable weather and the Covid-19 troubles lift, young visitors to the Neverland playpark on Kirrie Hill can look forward to letting their imagination run riot on new equipment after a successful fundraising campaign spearhead by a local authority on Peter Pan creator, J M Barrie.

Historian Sandra Affleck kickstarted the £4,000 campaign in memory of her husband, David, who died in 2018.

And she hopes the pirate ship-themed park – opened in 2010 as part of a project marking the 150th anniversary of Kirrie-born Barrie – will continue to serve as a much-enjoyed tribute to Barrie and her teacher husband’s lifelong commitment to inspiring the town’s young people.

First head of Northmuir and Southmuir schools

Glasgow-born Mr Affleck taught in Brechin and Montrose before becoming the first head of Kirrie’s Southmuir primary school in 1973 and then the new Northmuir primary in 1977.

He retired in 1995 and was actively involved in many aspects of local life, including supporting his wife’s work to promote Barrie which has led her to pen several books on the playwright and novelist.

Sandra said: “The Neverland park has hit the button with youngsters from the time it was created and I felt I wanted to try to do something following David’s death.

“Children just make a bee line for it, it is such a great attraction.

“We have taken great pleasure from seeing the fun that our own grandchildren have had on the pirate ship there.

“One of the things I remember being said at David’s funeral was by someone whose love of reading had come from Mr Affleck reading to them in school.

“He read what he considered to be stimulating books and I it’s great to see the Neverland park continuing to stimulate the imagination of our children.

“I like that we can continue to commemorate a person like Barrie with something which people can enjoy and benefit from and I know David would be 100% behind the idea of future generations being able to continue to enjoy this park.”

Business and community contributed to upgrade

Sandra’s fundraising was buoyed by the support of Mark Guild of Guild Homes, Stewart McFarlane of William Lyall Funeral Directors, the Kirriemuir Regeneration Group and Angus Council.

The £4,000 raised has bought two spinning bowls and a hammock which are now in place for youngsters to enjoy.

An Angus Council spokesperson said the fundraising had been a “fantastic” local effort.

“The current wild weather and enduring Covid-19 pandemic might make fun times feel a little far, far away right now, but Neverland will have an extra sparkle for the children when better days return,” they said.