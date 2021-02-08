Something went wrong - please try again later.

Snow has closed two Angus primaries and led to school transport disruption across the district.

Angus Council said Isla and Strathmartine primaries will remain shut on Monday as the winter weather increased its grip on the area.

School bus services to Webster’s High in Kirriemuir, Monifieth High, Arbroath Academy, Carnoustie High, Murroes primary and Newtyle nursery have also been affected.

Angus Police described roads across the county as “treacherous”.

They said: “It looks like the snow has finally reached the lower levels as most of us will be waking up to a liberal dusting this morning.

“Roads all across the region are treacherous so please only travel if you absolutely have to, and completely clear your car of snow, not just the windows.”

School services hit

The Angus school bus services affected are: Websters High School – JP Minicoaches : K23 Running on main road only to Websters HS.

Newtyle Nursery – JP Minicoaches : K/1 – Nursery run – not running (School route still operating).

Monifieth High School – Fishers Tours : Contract A/37 – Running – starting from Westhall Terrace. Will not serve South Powrie, Barns of Wedderburn or Burnside of Duntrune.

Contract A/39 – Not running due to inclement weather.

Contract A/40 – Not running due to inclement weather. Pupils that board at School Wynd should be advised to walk up to the bus stop at Edward Place and board A/42.

Contract A/42 – Running from Newtyle, on A/954 main road only. This will pick up all passengers from all stops it passes in the Birkhill/Muirhead area. In addition, it will not be going to turn at Birkhill Primary School, pupils should be advised that board here to walk up to the bus stop on the main road at the end of Dronley Road.

Carnoustie High School – Fishers Tours : Contract A/35 – Not running due to inclement weather.

Murroes Primary School – Fishers Tours : Contract A17 – Route starting at Poplar Drive Ballumbie (not serving Barns of Wedderburn, Burnside of Duntrune,

Arbroath Academy – Fishers Tours : Contract A/30 – Running direct from Friockheim to Arbroath Academy via main road.