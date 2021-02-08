Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Processing operations have resumed at the Angus pig abattoir closed for a fortnight by a coronavirus outbreak.

More than 40 staff connected to the Quality Pork Processors plan in Brechin tested positive for Covid-19.

The QPP board took the decision to temporarily halt operations at the Montrose Road slaughterhouse on January 23.

A multi-agency Incident Management Team was subsequently put in place.

Plant operators said the full site has undergone a deep clean and staff must give a negative coronavirus test before returning to work.

Returning staff must provide negative test

A spokesperson said: “QPP has been working closely with NHS Tayside IMT throughout this time and the site has undergone a full deep clean prior to opening, including all office spaces, canteens and changing areas.

“All staff have been asked to self-isolate in line with government guidelines since operations at the site were suspended and any who have received a positive test result during this period will continue to self-isolate.

“All staff will be required to demonstrate a negative Covid-19 test result prior to returning to work.”

They added: “We would like to thank our staff, farmers and partners for their support during what we know has been a challenging time and we will continue to work closely with local health authorities to ensure that every step is taken to keep the site Covid-secure.

Industry plea for financial support

QPP is a subsidiary company of Quality Pork Limited, which was formed in 2014 through a close a close collaboration between Scottish Pig Producers, Scotlean and Pilgrim’s UK, formerly Tulip Ltd.

The site is Scotland’s only major pig processing plant.

Andy McGowan of Scottish Pig Producers (SPP) said: “We welcome the re-opening of the Brechin site, which is such a vital facility for the local agricultural economy.

“We fully supported the decision to suspend operations to protect the staff and have worked closely with our farmers during this time to ensure animal welfare standards are not compromised.

“Clearly, the loss of income during this time has had a significant impact on many Scottish pig farmers and we continue to call on the Scottish Government to provide the necessary financial support for those farmers who have been hit hard.”