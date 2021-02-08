Safety message reinforced to visitors at flooded Forfar Loch

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Angus beauty spot visitors have been given a stay safe message as the winter weather makes its presence felt.

The combination of last week’s heavy rain and the snows which have now hit the area have left parts of many popular spots out of bounds.

They include Forfar Loch, where water levels are as high as regular users can remember.

The issues are particularly prevalent at the west end near the Forfar bypass, where both the Dean and Silvie Burn enter the loch.

Several parts of the path around the loch are under water.

Other country parks at Monikie and Crombie have also been badly affected.

An Angus Alive spokesperson urged dog walkers and other visitors to adopt a safety first approach and steer clear of the troublespots.

“Our advice would be to stay away from lochs, reservoirs, rivers and burns at this time as people will not be sure how close they are to the edge and how deep these will be,” they said.

“We would again remind people to stay off any ice-covered water.”

During the recent heavy frosts, youngsters were seen venturing out onto the Forfar Loch ice, despite the expanse of the water and potentially deadly risk of falling through it.

Angus Alive has posted up warning signs around the area

“Whilst visiting any outdoor spaces we would advise that people stick to recognised paths and wear suitable clothing and sturdy waterproof footwear,” added the spokesperson.