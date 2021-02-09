Winter weather wipeout of Angus rural primaries and school bus services

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The winter weather has closed 18 Angus primaries and wreaked havoc with school transport.

Angus Council confirmed the list of closures early on Tuesday and said the affected schools would remain closed all day.

The primaries have been open for children of key workers and other children identified by the head teacher.

The list of closures is: Airlie, Arbirlot, Auchterhouse, Birkhill, Carmyllie, Friockheim, Glamis, Inverarity, Inverkeilor, Isla, Letham, Liff, Mattocks, Monikie, Murroes, Strathmartine, Tannadice and Tealing.

Several firms have also cancelled all their school bus services because of the adverse weather.

Redline Coaches, Short Travel, Rowan Travel, Scot Blue, J P Minicoaches and Fishers Tours said they would not be operating pupil transport.

Recycling centres in Arbroath, Forfar, Kirriemuir, Carnoustie and Monifieth have also been closed.