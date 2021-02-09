Winter weather wipeout of Angus rural primaries and school bus services

The winter weather has closed 18 Angus primaries and wreaked havoc with school transport.
Angus Council confirmed the list of closures early on Tuesday and said the affected schools would remain closed all day.
The primaries have been open for children of key workers and other children identified by the head teacher.
The list of closures is: Airlie, Arbirlot, Auchterhouse, Birkhill, Carmyllie, Friockheim, Glamis, Inverarity, Inverkeilor, Isla, Letham, Liff, Mattocks, Monikie, Murroes, Strathmartine, Tannadice and Tealing.
Several firms have also cancelled all their school bus services because of the adverse weather.
Redline Coaches, Short Travel, Rowan Travel, Scot Blue, J P Minicoaches and Fishers Tours said they would not be operating pupil transport.
Recycling centres in Arbroath, Forfar, Kirriemuir, Carnoustie and Monifieth have also been closed.
Support The Courier today.
The Courier is committed to delivering quality content to our communities and right now that’s more important than ever — which is why our key content is free. However, you can support us and access premium content by subscribing to The Courier from just £5.99 a month. Because Local Matters.Subscribe