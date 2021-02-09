Wednesday, February 10th 2021 Show Links
Storm Darcy: Heavy snow forces closure of A90 in the Mearns

by Blair Dingwall
February 9 2021, 12.20pm Updated: February 9 2021, 1.19pm

The busiest road through the Mearns was closed due to snow.

The weather conditions forced the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road to shut northbound near Stonehaven at about 10.50am.

The Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) slightly north of the town was totally closed due to the conditions at about 11am.

Traffic Scotland posted: “The A90 Northbound at Stonehaven is currently closed. Drivers are advised to use alternative route at this time and allow extra time for their journey.”

A gritter has been called to clear the A90 near Stonehaven.

It comes as blizzards caused widespread road chaos across Tayside and Fife.

The A90 reopened at around 12.45pm.

An amber Met Office warning is in place across much of the local area.

