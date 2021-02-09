Storm Darcy: Heavy snow forces closure of A90 in the Mearns

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The busiest road through the Mearns was closed due to snow.

The weather conditions forced the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road to shut northbound near Stonehaven at about 10.50am.

The Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) slightly north of the town was totally closed due to the conditions at about 11am.

Traffic Scotland posted: “The A90 Northbound at Stonehaven is currently closed. Drivers are advised to use alternative route at this time and allow extra time for their journey.”

A gritter has been called to clear the A90 near Stonehaven.

UPDATE❗️⌚️11:15#A90 AWPR now CLOSED ⛔️ both ways between Stonehaven and Cleanhill due to adverse weather. @ARL_AWPR and police are on scene@NETrunkRoads @AberdeenTravel pic.twitter.com/DhMAp4fFjM — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 9, 2021

It comes as blizzards caused widespread road chaos across Tayside and Fife.

The A90 reopened at around 12.45pm.

An amber Met Office warning is in place across much of the local area.