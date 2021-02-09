Wednesday, February 10th 2021 Show Links
Main approach to Carnoustie closed by snow chaos

by Graham Brown
February 9 2021, 4.41pm Updated: February 9 2021, 5.48pm
Police have closed a main road into Carnoustie due to the weather chaos.

They reported “multiple vehicles” stuck in the snow on Carlogie Road between the town and Muirdrum.

The road is the main link to the east end of the town from the A92 Dundee to Arbroath dual carriageway.

The situation worsened during Tuesday afternoon as heavy snows fell across the district.

Operations are believed to be underway to recover some of the stranded motorists.

However, drivers have been advised to avoid the area.