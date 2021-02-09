Main approach to Carnoustie closed by snow chaos

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have closed a main road into Carnoustie due to the weather chaos.

They reported “multiple vehicles” stuck in the snow on Carlogie Road between the town and Muirdrum.

The road is the main link to the east end of the town from the A92 Dundee to Arbroath dual carriageway.

The situation worsened during Tuesday afternoon as heavy snows fell across the district.

ROAD CLOSURE – Carlogie Road, Carnoustie Police Scotland would like to advise that Carlogie Road from Carnoustie to Muirdrum (A92) is currently closed due to multiple vehicles stuck in the snow. The public are advised to avoid the area and only travel if absolutely necessary. — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) February 9, 2021

Operations are believed to be underway to recover some of the stranded motorists.

However, drivers have been advised to avoid the area.