All schools in Angus closed on Wednesday after day of heavy snow

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

All schools across Angus will be closed on Wednesday after two days of snow.

An Angus Council spokeswoman confirmed that every school in the county will be closed on Wednesday February 9.

Storm Darcy has caused havoc across Tayside and Fife.

An Angus Council statement described the weather as “once in a decade”.

“It has been snowing heavily across Tayside for days.

“This is a ‘once in a decade’ event so please, stay at home if you possibly can.”

The statement also asked for patience as staff worked to clear main routes.

“We’re doing our best to keep the main routes clear but these are taking constant ploughing and gritting,” it added.

“We are just not going to get to other routes.

“We are trying to make sure that there is access to community vaccination centres so folks can get their vaccine.

“We are also sourcing transport for our staff helping those relying on us for home care and meals but we’re now have an additional problem of accidents, stuck and abandoned vehicles to contend with.

“Please have a bit of compassion for our staff who were already flat out dealing with the pandemic and are now trying to support those in urgent need.

“We’re human and we’re really trying our best.”