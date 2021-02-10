Worker claims ‘complacent’ Covid-19 attitude after cases at Baker Hughes Montrose factory

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Managers at Montrose oilfield and services giant Baker Hughes are battling a Covid-19 outbreak in their welding department.

At least seven staff are understood have tested positive for the virus in a welding cell at the Charleton Road facility.

Around 700 staff work at the major manufacturing site.

The site – a critical manufacturing facility operating through the pandemic – remains open with a deep clean of the affected area.

Workers make and test subsea equipment at the plant.

‘Complacent’ attitude to social distancing

One member of staff, who did not wish to be named, claimed there had been a “complacent” attitude towards the pandemic with “little social distancing” between team members.

He said: “I fear Covid-19 is rife throughout the site. It is not being reported as people are scared of the consequences.

“There are hundreds of workers here, and many of them should be working from home, but are not.

“Maybe if this gets highlighted then they might take it more seriously.”

Managers allowed staff to leave work early on Tuesday due to the weather conditions.

The decision was not linked to management of the positive Covid-19 cases.

Employees’ health remains ‘top priority’

A Baker Hughes spokeswoman said: “Baker Hughes’ Charleton Road facility in Montrose is a critical manufacturing site and continues to remain operational during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Where remote home working is not feasible, additional health and safety protocols for the protection of our employees are implemented.”

These include provision of appropriate PPE, enhanced sanitation of work areas, sanitising hand gels, one way routes through buildings, greater space between employees in offices and the use of face coverings.

“A small number of people who work in this facility have recently been confirmed to have contracted Covid-19 and are currently self-isolating.

“As soon as any employee presents with symptoms, they are asked to go into quarantine, arrange a Covid-19 test and seek appropriate medical attention.

© SYSTEM

“It is our policy that any other employees at site who were in contact with these individuals are also isolated, and that the site is deep cleaned.”

She said the company remains in contact with Covid-19 diagnosed employees and the situation is being monitored carefully.

“[We] will take further steps if necessary,” the spokeswoman added.

“The health and wellbeing of our employees, customers and the community remains our top priority.”

An NHS-led Covid-19 Incident Management Team has not been called at this stage.