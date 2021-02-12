Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Angus no-show criminal has been given a final chance by a sheriff to avoid going behind bars for missing appearances.

Kyle Williamson made it through the winter weather to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court on Thursday.

But the Montrose 24-year-old was told by a sheriff he is “on the thinnest of thin ice” after a string of failures to turn up for appointments with social workers.

Williamson, of High Street, Montrose, is awaiting sentence for pushing a man out of a first floor window in the Angus town.

He previously pled guilty to acting culpably and recklessly in Christie’s Lane, Montrose, on May 26 2019 by pushing a man on the body, causing him to fall from a first floor window and land on the ground outside, to his injury.

Failed to turn up for several appointments

Sheriff Gregor Murray noted the accused had failed to turn up four times for social work report appointments.

He also said Williamson had twice failed to appear at court for previous callings of the case.

Defence solicitor Sarah Russo told the court her client had been self-isolating due to coronavirus symptoms.

But the sheriff questioned why Williamson had not produced evidence that he had been tested for Covid-19.

His lawyer said: “In relation to the self-isolation, he tells me that he phoned NHS 24 and the advice he was given was that he should self-isolate for 14 days.

“His position is that when the case last called he was still within the self-isolation period.

“His mother also has significant health issues and is in Ninewells Hospital.

“That has been a difficulty for him.

“He does appreciate he is sailing very close to the wind today,” added Mrs Russo.

Jail warning

Sheriff Murray told Williamson: “You are on the thinnest of thin ice.

“I will defer sentence and in the background report I expect the social work department to confirm that you contacted them immediately after this court appearance to arrange a new appointment date.

“If there is the slightest hint of you not co-operating, you know exactly what is going to happen,” he said.

Williamson is due back in court on March 25.