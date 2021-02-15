‘I just want to give her a hug’: Heartbreak for Angus dad in hospital after stroke

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A family say they are determined to return to their Angus home after a devastating blaze, even though repairs could take up to a year.

It was a tragic week for Joanna Rae, who had to rush her four children out of her home in Charleston last week after a log burner erupted, just days after her partner was hospitalised following a serious stroke.

Part of the house was completely destroyed, but the rest of the property has suffered further damaged after being exposed to the elements during days of snowfall.

Partner Tony Seal remains in hospital and is facing a “long road” recovery.

The family, originally from Manchester, moved to rural Angus for a quieter life.

A JustGiving fundraiser set up by a neighbour to support the family has since raised nearly £6,000.

The couple’s catering business, That BBQ Guy, is on hold while the family deal with the fallout of the tumultuous week, leaving them facing financial uncertainty.

Tony said he was “blown away” by the support of the community.

© Supplied by Joanna Rae

“I can’t quite believe the how generous everyone has been, especially considering how rubbish world events have been for everyone,” he said. “For people to still be so kind hearted is really something.

“I also can’t thank Joanna enough for getting the kids out to safety. She’s been amazingly strong.

“I just want to get home and give her a hug.”

Tony was moved from Ninewells Hospital to the brain injury unit in Royal Victoria Hospital, Jedburgh Street, on Thursday.

Coronavirus restrictions prevent Joanna visiting Tony in person, but they remain in contact over the phone.

Joanna said: “It’s still too early to tell what the long-term prognosis is, but it will be a long road to recovery.

“But he is determined and stubborn and still so young at 51 for a stroke, so hopefully he makes a recovery.”

© Supplied by Joanna Rae

Joanna and the children have been staying in Glamis House since the fire and are expected to be moved elsewhere in the near future.

However, Joanna has been told it is likely to take “at least a year” before they can move back into their home.

Nevertheless, she said the family intend to return.

She said: “We upped sticks from Manchester to live here and we love that home, so we are determined to get back there.

“I went back to check how things were this week and there was a robin flying about in the kitchen, so that just shows how ruined everything is and how exposed it is to the outdoors.”