‘There is no justice’: Angus fatal crash victim’s daughter speaks out on anniversary of tragedy

The grieving daughter of an Angus fatal road crash victim has spoken of her “never ending” heartache over the collision which claimed his life.

Two years to the day since Brechin delivery driver William Barclay was killed in the A94 collision between Meigle and Glamis, his daughter Jacqueline had also made a fresh plea for people to support the road safety charities whose lifesaving work has been hit hard by the pandemic.

Mr Barclay, who was 68, died when a vehicle pulled straight into his path near Eassie in February 2019.

© Supplied by Jacqueline Barclay

The former painter and decorator was a popular figure in the Angus town and closely involved in local youth football and Brechin Vics juniors.

Jacqueline, who lives abroad, continues to campaign for tougher sentences for this convicted of causing death by careless or dangerous driving.

She said: “Today is two years since my beloved dad, William Barclay, was killed in a fatal road traffic collision on the A94 between Meigle and Glamis.

“I will be forever heartbroken by his loss. My intense grief and pain will never end and are heightened on significant dates like this.

“I constantly relive that tragic day. Knowing the facts makes it even more re-traumatising.

“Going to the crash site the morning after I arrived back in Scotland and seeing the location where my dad took his last breath was incomprehensible.

“I stood at the crash site, sobbing, angry and in total disbelief as to how this could have happened.”

She added: “I long for the day when I am reunited with my dad back in his loving arms getting the biggest, tightest hug from him.

“Then and only then will everything be okay.”

Last July, Mr Barclay’s killer, Fifer Steven Hall received a ten-month jail term from which he was released on licence after spending half the period behind bars.

He was banned from driving and has several months of the disqualification left to serve.

Jacqueline, 46, added: “There is no justice when it comes to fatal RTCs (road traffic collisions), no comfort and no closure.

“My dad tragically paid the ultimate price.

“The loved ones left behind are inflicted with the true life sentence from which there is no release.

“There is no penalty severe enough to make up for the loss of my beloved dad and nothing will bring him back.

‘My dad is not going to be just another road fatality statistic’

“I made a promise to my dad that his sudden, horrific death would not be in vain.

“The irreversible consequences and suffering of causing death by careless/dangerous driving….too many families are being destroyed by road crashes that were 100% preventable.

She added: “1,752 people were killed in reported road collisions in the UK in 2019 – five people a day.

“My dad is not going to be just another road fatality statistic.”

Jacqueline continued: “Like many charities, the pandemic has impacted those involved in road safety as there have been less fundraising events and this has left them financially challenged.

“For anyone who knew my dad, Bill Barclay, any donations made in his memory to any UK road safety charity would be greatly appreciated.

“Those donations will help the charities which support seriously injured people and bereaved families, and in advocating for road safety change to both help prevent serious and devastating fatal collisions and improve the lifelong trauma those that have sadly been affected have to go through.”