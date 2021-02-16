Volunteers ‘desperately needed’ to save at-risk Carnoustie golf heritage trail

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Carnoustie could miss out on a much-anticipated golf heritage trail due to a lack of volunteers to help make it happen.

Further projects to create a tourist app for visitors, improvements to the town’s underpass leading to the golf course and beach and the separate Fairy Steps refurbishment project are also under threat.

Independent councillor David Cheape said: “We are in desperate need of additional volunteers and, in particular, a willing project manager, to roll their sleeves up, drive the projects on and achieve completion by the target date.”

Angus councillors voted in September 2019 on how to share out more than £1 million pounds of Scottish Government funding for projects to improve town centres across the county.

Councillors approved around £200,000 for three main projects in the town, including a trail featuring information about its history and the many famous golfers who have played there.

But the money must be spent by September 30 this year with a volunteer shortage hampering progress.

Councillor Cheape said: “Considerable work has already been undertaken in the planning of this project but we now need community volunteers to take up the reins and help deliver the project.

“It will involve creating and designing story and display boards on previous Open winners, points of interest along the heritage trail and some on well-known previous residents of Carnoustie.

“We also need to have a digital copy of the trail available along with possibly a hard copy of the guide also.

“Community Council volunteers Lesley Marr and Pamela Manley had already come forward but we need others who have creative minds and a doing mentality to build the team.

“We also need a project manager to ensure the project is kept on track and meets time deadlines and project completion.”

The planned refurbishment of The Fairy Steps at Panbride, which has a different funding source, is also affected by similar issues.

“This project has drawn a lot of support on social media as The Fairy Steps evoke a lot of memories for so many of us from our childhood days,” he added.

“I have no doubt that these are both projects where many hands will make light work and involvement with other groups and bodies in Carnoustie could easily deliver both goals in delivering these projects.

“Whereas, in so many cases, there is a problem getting funding, this isn’t the issue here. We just need people to stand up and be counted and get involved.”

Councillors recently passed plans that would avoid the local authority having to return substantial amounts of the town centre funding to the Scottish Government.

However, at least part of the Carnoustie Town Centre funding allocation would likely be reallocated to lower profile projects and pieces of work if progress cannot be made on the agreed projects.

Anyone interested should contact Cllr Cheape on CllrCheape@angus.gov.uk or on 07825 256425.