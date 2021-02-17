Something went wrong - please try again later.

A woman’s body has been found in water in Monifieth after a major search operation.

Police, fire brigade, and HM Coastguard located the body in the Angus town’s Dighty Burn near the River Tay after the alarm was raised just before 11pm.

Formal ID is still to take place but it is believed the woman was aged around 70.

Those living nearby the burn’s path network, which is very popular with walkers, say they did not hear or see anything overnight.

‘So awful’

One dog walker in the area Wednesday said the river has become very fast flowing in recent weeks.

She said: “It’s so awful to hear.

“I come here often and it’s been scary looking at the burn recently.

“The water is running so fast with all the rain and melting snow.

“I try not to go too near it and worry when I see my dogs treading close.”

The circumstances surrounding the death are still not clear and police say they are looking to gather more information.

Local councillor Beth Whiteside said: “I don’t know anything about the circumstances so would not like to speculate but my thoughts are with her family.”

‘An absolute tragedy’

Another councillor Ben Lawrie added: “It’s an absolute tragedy and my thoughts are with those close to her in this hard time.

“I hope nothing like this happens again in the future. I remember my dad telling me about a death in the burn when he was younger. That must have been about 40 years ago.

“There may have been others since but that one sticks in my mind.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.45pm on Tuesday, 16 February, officers were called to the Monifieth area following a report of concern for a woman.

“Emergency services, including the Coastguard, attended and the body of a woman was later recovered from the water at the Dighty Burn.

“Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing and, as with all sudden deaths, a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The area includes various connected paths with the main route following the Dighty Burn up to the Balmossie/Seven Arches Viaduct through grassland and young woodland.