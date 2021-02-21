Tuesday, February 23rd 2021 Show Links
Police appeal after car’s wing mirrors and windscreen smashed in Monifieth

by Jake Keith
February 21 2021, 4.19pm Updated: February 21 2021, 4.20pm
Police have appealed for witnesses after a car was vandalised multiple times in Monifieth.

The wing mirrors and headlights of the Vauxhall Astra, which was parked on the town’s Reform Street, were damaged on February 17.

Then overnight on the evening of February 19, the driver’s door window and front windscreen were smashed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland.