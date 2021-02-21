Police appeal after car’s wing mirrors and windscreen smashed in Monifieth

Police have appealed for witnesses after a car was vandalised multiple times in Monifieth.
The wing mirrors and headlights of the Vauxhall Astra, which was parked on the town’s Reform Street, were damaged on February 17.
Then overnight on the evening of February 19, the driver’s door window and front windscreen were smashed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe