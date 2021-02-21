Police appeal after car’s wing mirrors and windscreen smashed in Monifieth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have appealed for witnesses after a car was vandalised multiple times in Monifieth.

The wing mirrors and headlights of the Vauxhall Astra, which was parked on the town’s Reform Street, were damaged on February 17.

Then overnight on the evening of February 19, the driver’s door window and front windscreen were smashed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland.