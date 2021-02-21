Police hunt flasher after shocking incident in wooded area in Montrose

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Police are hunting a flasher who exposed himself to shocked walkers in a wooded area in Montrose.

The incident occurred at around 10.30am on Saturday in Kinnaber Woods near the beach in the Angus town.

Witnesses say the man is white, aged 20-30, of stocky build, had messy looking dark hair and also had facial hair.

He was wearing a navy top, grey shorts, and a navy hat which may have had a grey logo on the front.

Police Scotland ask anyone with information to contact them on 101 or speak with any officer.

Alternatively calls can be made to CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. The reference number is CR/004681/21.