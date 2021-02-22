Man, 45, charged following three-vehicle A90 crash near Forfar

A man has been charged after a three-vehicle crash on the A90 near Forfar.
The incident occurred just after 6pm on Sunday on the northbound stretch between Forfar and Finavon.
A-45-year-old man and 52-year-old man were taken to Ninewells Hospital after suffering minor injuries.
Police Scotland say a 45-year-old man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences.
The road was closed for around three and a half hours.
Debris from the crash is said to have hit a taxi on the opposite carriageway.
