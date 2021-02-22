Man, 45, charged following three-vehicle A90 crash near Forfar

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been charged after a three-vehicle crash on the A90 near Forfar.

The incident occurred just after 6pm on Sunday on the northbound stretch between Forfar and Finavon.

A-45-year-old man and 52-year-old man were taken to Ninewells Hospital after suffering minor injuries.

Police Scotland say a 45-year-old man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences.

The road was closed for around three and a half hours.

Debris from the crash is said to have hit a taxi on the opposite carriageway.