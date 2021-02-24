Kirrie snappers take low, high and winding roads to success

Kirriemuir Photographic Club members tackled the topic of Paths, Trails, Roads and Rails for their latest themed competition.
It was judged via Zoom by experienced photographer Andy Hayes from Fettercairn.
Results:
Division 1 – 1 John Isaacs, Highland Gateway; 2 George Ingram, Airlie Trails; 3= Bill Powrie, Crossrails and Ian Cameron, Tay Rail Bridge.
Division 2 – 1 Grace Johnston, Long & Winding Road; John Paterson, Honister Pass; 3 Irene Robertson, Carnoustie Station.
Division 3 – 1 Mike Kiely, Fietspaden Cycle Paths; 2 Mike Kiely, Road Runner & Other Users; 3 Murray McKechnie, Infinity & Beyond.
