Wednesday, February 24th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus & The Mearns

Kirrie snappers take low, high and winding roads to success

by Graham Brown
February 24 2021, 10.35am
© Supplied by Kirriemuir PhotograpHighland Gateway by John Isaacs
Highland Gateway by John Isaacs

Kirriemuir Photographic Club members tackled the topic of Paths, Trails, Roads and Rails for their latest themed competition.

It was judged via Zoom by experienced photographer Andy Hayes from Fettercairn.

Long and Winding Road by Grace Johnson.

Results:

Division 1 – 1 John Isaacs,  Highland Gateway; 2 George Ingram,  Airlie Trails; 3= Bill Powrie, Crossrails and Ian Cameron,  Tay Rail Bridge.

Fietspaden cycle paths by Mike Keily.

Division 2 – 1  Grace Johnston, Long & Winding Road;  John Paterson, Honister Pass; 3  Irene Robertson, Carnoustie Station.

Division 3  –  1 Mike Kiely, Fietspaden Cycle Paths; 2 Mike Kiely, Road Runner & Other Users; 3 Murray McKechnie, Infinity & Beyond.

More from The Courier