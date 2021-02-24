Carnoustie man denies 12 bogus workman charges

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A suspected Angus bogus workman has been accused of ripping off a dozen clients in a year for more than £10,000.

Ryan Lawson is alleged to have fraudulently obtained funds from numerous people by claiming he would carry out work for them.

The 30-year-old, of Dalhousie Court, Carnoustie, denied 12 charges of acting as a bogus workman when his case called at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

He denies that between March 2019 and January last year he falsely claimed he would carry out renovation, painting or landscaping work at people’s homes.

It is alleged he obtained sums between £160 and £3,500 from householders in Tayside. The case was continued until May.