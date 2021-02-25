Man attacks girl, 14, from behind during attempted robbery in Monifieth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A teenage girl was attacked during an attempted robbery on an Angus street.

The 14-year-old was left injured in the assault on Ferry Road, Monifieth, on Wednesday at about 9pm.

She was struck from behind by a man during the incident near the Nisa shop.

Her injuries were described as “minor” by police, however officers said she was fortunate not to have been more seriously hurt.

The force have launched an investigation into the attempted robbery.

The attacker is described as tall and was wearing a black, hooded jacket at the time of the incident.

He is said to have made off in the direction of central Monifieth.

Detective Constable Esther Bigham, of Tayside Police Division’s CID team, said: “This was an extremely distressing situation for the girl involved and we can only be thankful that she was not more seriously injured.

“We’re asking for anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious to please come forward and assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 3364 of February 24. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.