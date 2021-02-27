Family of Arbroath publican pay tribute following his death at 87

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The family of a well-known Angus publican, boxer and pigeon racer have paid tribute to the much-loved grandfather following his death.

Bill Hamilton, a former owner of the the Cairnie pub in Arbroath, died of pneumonia earlier this month at the age of 87.

He was known in the seaside town for his ability as a boxer and pigeon trainer, as well as his work with local gun clubs.

Gavin, one of Bill’s five children, described him as a “larger than life figure.”

He said: “Everyone knew who was.

“He was a bit of a character back in the day – a boxer when he was younger, then he was into pigeons.

“His dad, my grandad, was captain of Arbroath FC in the 20s, and he was good friends with Johnny Dora who was well into the pigeons.

“That meant that my dad got into pigeons from a young age and got used to them.

“Everyone knew him for his birds.”

Bill later went on to become president of Tayside’s racing federation, winning several races across the channel.

Despite his love of the sport, the pensioner eventually began to spend less time racing due to his old age.

He was also a big name in local shooting clubs, with his son claiming he even had a chance to take his skills to the Olympics.

Gavin said: “When he turned his hand to the shooting they were all amazed by his age and his eyes.

“He was so good for his age, his shooting was great.

“He was up there with the best, he even considered going to the Olympics but he wanted to give a younger guy a chance considering his age.

“He was always a hard but fair person, a spade was a spade with him.

“I think that he carried a lot of respect because of that.”

Bill was also a man who was dedicated to his hobbies, interests and careers, with his son saying: “When he got into something he got right into it.

“Whether it was boxing, pigeons, shooting – he always wanted to win and be the best he could.

“When he turned his hand to the shooting he wanted to be the best at that, he was just that kind of guy.”

The beloved sportsman, who died on February 13, is survived by his five children, 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.