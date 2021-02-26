Saturday, February 27th 2021 Show Links
Body found in search for missing Angus 83-year-old

by Graham Brown
February 26 2021, 9.06pm Updated: February 27 2021, 9.51am
© Graham Brown/DCT MediaA police vehicle at Vinny Den in Letham.
A search for a missing Angus OAP has ended in tragedy.

Ian Chrystall, who is 83, went missing from his home in the village of Letham around lunchtime on Friday.

It sparked an intensive police search across the community, the largest village in Angus.

© Graham Brown/DCT Media
Sadly, Police Scotland confirmed the discovery of a body at Vinny Den shortly before 3pm.

Police said enquiries are ongoing to formally identify the body, but Mr Chrystall’s family have been informed.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from Forfar and a water rescue unit to assist with the search operation.

The Vinny Burn, which runs through the Den, remains swollen from recent storms and melting heavy snowfall.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.45 pm on Friday February 26, police were called after 83-year-old Ian Chrystall was reported missing from an address in Letham village, near Forfar.

“Around  2.40 pm this afternoon, the body of a man was found at Vinny Den, Letham.

“Enquiries are ongoing to formally identify him, however, the family of Mr Chrystall have been informed as a courtesy.”

One local said: “It was clear something serious was happening, there were police all over the village.

“Two fire engines then arrived and the search unit with the inflatable boat.

“Things seemed to be concentrated around The Den.

“It is terrible news that it has ended this way.”