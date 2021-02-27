Police appeal to establish identity of man, 39, last spotted in Montrose

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are concerned about a 39-year-old man who was reported missing from the Auchterhouse area.

Officers are trying to locate a man with the name of Andrew McLeod. However, they say enquiries carried out have shown that this may not be the man’s name.

An appeal has gone out to establish the identity of the missing male.

A police statement said: “The person who reported him missing has told police, he was having some personal issues and they are concerned for his safety.

“Officers have also been provided with other information regarding this man. However officers have been unable to establish the veracity of this information.

“A number of enquiries have been carried out in the village of Auchterhouse. Officers have been speaking to people in that location but no one knows or recognises the man or appears to have seen him.

“It’s possible the man lives elsewhere in Scotland so we are widening our parameters and appealing to the public for their assistance.

“The man was last seen at the beginning of February in Montrose. Unfortunately, we do not have any information on what he may have been wearing at the time he went missing.

“Officers are checking relevant CCTV images for any additional information which could assist their enquiries.”

Inspector Martin Pattie said: “Concern has been raised for this person’s welfare and our priority is to find him. Despite our efforts, we have been unable to trace him so far. We need to establish the man’s identity and alert his family and friends to his disappearance.

“I would urge the man to contact us so we know he is safe and well. I am also appealing to anyone who recognises the man in the photograph to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1280 of 26 February, 2021.