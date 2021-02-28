Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man at the centre of a Tayside missing person search has been traced safe and well.

Police Scotland had made a plea for information around 39-year-old Andrew McLeod from the Auchterhouse area.

On Sunday, police issued a statement saying that the missing person report had been made in good faith and inquiries had reached a successful outcome.

Mr McLeod had reportedly been last seen in Montrose earlier this month.

It has now emerged a photo and other details issued as part of the investigation did not relate to the person for whom concerns had been reported to police.

“The man was reported missing in good faith and we have now traced him and he is safe and well,” said a police spokesperson.

“Enquiries established that the photograph, name and age in the appeal was not a true identity.”