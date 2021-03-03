Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been airlifted to hospital from an Angus country estate.

The patient, in his 50s, is understood to have been hurt on the Letham Grange estate, near Arbroath on Wednesday morning.

A Scottish Ambulance Service crew and Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance were despatched to the incident.

SCAA airlifted the man to Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital.

The man suffered injuries to his body after he is thought to have fallen from a ladder in a tree-cutting accident.

The full extent of his injuries known at this stage.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call today at 09:57 to attend an incident in Arbroath.

“An ambulance and Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) was dispatched to the scene.

“SCAA airlifted one male patient in their 50s to Ninewells Hospital.”

The air ambulance landed on one of the overgrown fairways of the former golf course at the estate

Once dubbed the Augusta of the North, Letham Grange previously incorporated a hotel, curling rink and two highly-rated golf courses.

A lengthy battle over its ownership was won by Taiwanese businessman Peter Liu in 2018.

A volunteer committee had kept the golf courses operational following the hotel’s closure, but the golf club was wound up in 2019.

Residents and former players have said they are concerned that the former mansion house is being allowed to slip into increasing decline.