Motorist cut free from three-car Angus road accident

Firefighters have cut free a motorist following a three-car crash on the outskirts of Arbroath.

The incident happened on the A933 Arbroath to Brechin road near its junction with Kirkton Road.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Arbroath and Carnoustie were sent to the scene at 2.10pm on Wednesday.

An Audi A1 and Volkswagen Golf were involved in the crash, along with a Citroen hatchback which ended up on its side.

The incident happened close to the Journeycall call centre and blocked the road for a time.

There are thought to be no serious injuries.