Angus EV hub up and running beside busy A90 at Forfar

A new electric vehicle charging hub has been completed alongside the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway at Forfar.

The Angus on the Go Project at Orchardbank is part of a £450,000 low carbon transport initiative across the district.

The new hub is located on the Angus Council campus, close to the authority’s HQ and just beside the Forfar/Glamis junction on the key A90 route.

It has four rapid chargers which allow 80% charging within 30 minutes, three fast chargers charging within a two to three-hour period and two slow chargers that will fully charge within seven hours.

Angus communities convener, Councillor Mark Salmond said: “The development of this hub is very much welcomed.

“As well as being a valuable resource for local people and those working in the area, the charging hub will attract passing visitors and commuters to Angus.

“This in turn should provide a boost to the businesses around the Orchardbank area that employ local people and to businesses in Forfar.”

External funding

The project was awarded funding as part of the Low Carbon Travel and Transport Challenge Fund.

It was established by Transport Scotland from funds awarded under the European Regional Development Fund 2014- 2020 programme and Transport Scotland funding.

Objectives include supporting everyday functional journeys to be taken by walking, cycling and public transport, and to support an increased proportion on ultra-low emission vehicles on Scotland’s roads.

The project also links to Angus Council’s Mercury Programme low carbon agenda.

Angus was awarded funding under the second round of the Low Carbon Transport and Challenge Fund for the Angus on the Go scheme.

Total costs for Angus on the Go are £450,500 of which £306,500 is the ERDF and Transport Scotland cash, with the authority providing £144,000 in match funding.

Orchardbank has also recently seen the opening of a multi-million pound garage and retail development at the gateway to the business park by EG Group.

Planning application

Prominent Angus commercial vehicle firm A M Phillip has also just lodged plans for the creation of a major new workshop and sales facility on vacant land opposite Angus House and adjacent to the A90.

The 65-year-old company says the move is centred around the developing markets of electric and gas-powered commercial vehicles.

A M Phillip operates across Scotland and has its key base at Muiryfaulds, between Forfar and Dundee.