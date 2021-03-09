An Angus widower was sent a sheriff officer’s demand over a £20 bill addressed to his late wife who died just weeks ago.
Norman Nurthen received repeated assurances the invoice had been cancelled after he and wife, Elizabeth, backed out of installing a community alarm at their Arbroath home.
Elizabeth, 61, died last month but after previous Angus Council warning letters, Mr Nurthen received the debt recovery demand in a move he branded “insensitive in the extreme”.
