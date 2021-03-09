Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

An Angus widower was sent a sheriff officer’s demand over a £20 bill addressed to his late wife who died just weeks ago.

Norman Nurthen received repeated assurances the invoice had been cancelled after he and wife, Elizabeth, backed out of installing a community alarm at their Arbroath home.

Elizabeth, 61, died last month but after previous Angus Council warning letters, Mr Nurthen received the debt recovery demand in a move he branded “insensitive in the extreme”.