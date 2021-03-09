Wednesday, March 10th 2021 Show Links
Angus widower sent ‘insensitive’ sheriff demand over £20 bill addressed to wife who died weeks earlier

by Graham Brown
March 9 2021, 8.21am Updated: March 9 2021, 9.07am
Norman Nurthen has been left angry and upset by the mistakes.

An Angus widower was sent a sheriff officer’s demand over a £20 bill addressed to his late wife who died just weeks ago.

Norman Nurthen received repeated assurances the invoice had been cancelled after he and wife, Elizabeth, backed out of installing a community alarm at their Arbroath home.

Elizabeth, 61, died last month but after previous Angus Council warning letters, Mr Nurthen received the debt recovery demand in a move he branded “insensitive in the extreme”.

