‘Long overdue’: work to start shortly as more than 50 new homes approved in Edzell

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Plans for 57 new homes in Edzell have been approved, despite concerns about potential traffic issues in the area.

Work on the homes is likely to begin within a month after Angus Council’s development standards committee granted permission for the scheme.

Councillors were assured that the wide roads in the area would help to prevent any traffic problems arising.

A suggestion that there was no demand for additional housing in the town was also rejected.

The homes will range in size between one and four-bedroom properties, including 14 affordable properties.

Committee members said they hoped these might encourage local first-time buyers to stay in the community.

Who is behind the plans?

The company being the scheme is Angus developer Guild Homes.

Its director Mark Guild, who has been embroiled in a legal row with Angus Council recently over plans to demolish the former Lochside Leisure Centre in Forfar, said such a development was “arguably long overdue” in Edzell.

He said: “We will create much more than a housing development. We will provide an extension to the village, a family neighbourhood where people want to stay with more room in the houses, more space in the gardens and even more space between the houses.”

Where will the homes be built?

The development site is on a field north of Duriehill Farm Cottage.

Councillor Bob Myles raised the possibility of putting in new traffic access through Edzell Woods to “alleviate quite a number of the traffic concerns of villagers”.

However, Councillor Richard Moore rejected the idea, saying it would damage biodiversity.

Mr Myles highlighted his concerns, but stopped short of making an amendment calling on the plans to be rejected.

He said: “I have reservations regarding the congestion and access, so I’ll be happier if I’d seen some sort of mitigation for these first before I approve it.

“I’m not moving against it at this stage because I do see and appreciate the quality of the development, but I do have these reservations so I would like these noted.”

In its objection to the plans, the Inveresk Community Council said there was insufficient demand in the area for new housing.