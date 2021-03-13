‘Much needed’: Brechin support centre to offer helping hand to unpaid carers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Unpaid carers in Angus are being offered much-needed respite care, as part of a new service the charity behind it never thought possible.

The Dalhousie Centre in Brechin is among a host of recipients of the National Lottery’s latest Community Fund pay-outs.

The £10,000 cash boost allows the centre to launch a service to provide short breaks for carers, something bosses say is “needed but we never thought would be possible”.

Unpaid workers, typically those looking after elderly parents or spouses at home, are being invited to contact Dalhousie Centre for a “short break” from their caring responsibilities.

The grant has allowed for a new member of staff to join the team to provide respite care.

The nurse will take over caring needs for an hour or two to allow unpaid carers a rest.

The free service will be available for those living in Brechin and the surrounding areas — including Edzell and Friockheim.

Patsy Boyd, secretary, said: “For some people it could be the difference between containing the combined stress of Covid-19 with providing care or being simply overwhelmed.

“This exciting initiative enables us to offer a higher level of support for carers.

“We can give them peace of mind that all is well because our experienced and qualified staff members will be looking after their loved ones.

“We knew this was a much-needed service, but something we never thought would be possible.

“Obviously the lottery money will run out, but we hopefully we show the demand for such a service and can continue it beyond that.”

The Dalhousie Centre has offered support to older adults in the area since opening in 1988.

Activities such as bingo, quizzes and singalongs are often put on to entertain service users.

Meals at the centre are provided by Stracathro Hospital.

Centre manager Gail Swankie said they were ecstatic to receive the funding.

She said: “Coronavirus had a huge impact on us, we had to close from March through to November.

“We reopened but then had to close again when the second lockdown was announced.

“We have only just reopened and not at full capacity because of everything going on.

“We’re pleased to be back open and with the funding to help us with our work supporting people.”

Anyone in need of the short break service can contact the centre on 01356 625501.

Kate Still, chairwoman for the National Lottery Community Fund in Scotland, said: “In these uncertain times our priority is to ensure that lottery money continues to flow to charities, voluntary sector organisations and grassroots groups.

“I would like to congratulate the Dalhousie Centre on their award.

“Theirs is an important project and will support people now and in the future when they can physically come back together to make great things happen in their community.”