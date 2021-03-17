‘£6,000 is a lot of money when you sell cups of tea for £2’: Montrose tearoom owner misses out on ‘lifeline’ top up payment

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Montrose tearoom owner has hit out at lockdown support funding after missing out on a £6,000 payment.

Jane Watson, 55, said she was unaware of a top-up scheme designed to help those in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors and therefore, missed the deadline to access the extra cash.

She has been receiving monthly support from the Scottish Government after applying to the Strategic Framework Business Fund last March.

The disappointed Jane’s Tearoom owner said: “£6,000 is a lot of money when you sell cups of tea for £2.”

Too late to get extra help

She said she found out about the additional top-up funding from a friend in the middle of February but had already missed the cut off date for the “complicated” system.

“It has been a minefield,” she said.

“Many businesses in Angus may be relying on this top-up funding due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

“I received the first grant provided to all businesses back in 2020 when the pandemic first hit but since then, I have been unable to qualify for further support.

“However, I was messaged by a fellow business owner on February 16 informing me of a top up grant and monthly payment.

“It was not a simple find but I found it and applied but I was too late.”

Montrose ‘suffering’ through lockdown

The single mum of four said the hospitality industry in Montrose provides an important service to the town.

“You’re filling a shop front. You are there providing goods. Not just my shop, but everyone together.

“Montrose is suffering so much at the moment.”

Jane, who has run the business for 11 years, said she wants to know why there was a deadline attached to this portion of funding.

“Surely, because I applied in March 2020 that should be enough to ensure subsequent grants?”

Grants of up to £3,000 per month still available

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said the deadline for the January retail, hospitality and leisure top up payment had passed but the Strategic Framework Business Fund remains open.

“It provides four-weekly grants of up to £3,000 for businesses required by law to close or to significantly modify their operations,” she said.

“Eligible businesses that apply now will have their payments backdated to January 1 2021.

“This is in addition to other forms of support such as non-domestic rates relief and furlough payments.

She said the First Minister confirmed on Tuesday that grants of up to £7,500 for retailers and up to £19,500 for hospitality and leisure businesses will be paid in April to help businesses “re-open progressively.”

“These one-off re-start grants will replace ongoing Strategic Framework Business Fund (SFBF) payments at that point and will provide more money up front to help with the costs of re-opening.

“Eligible businesses must have applied to the SFBF by 22 March in order to receive these payments.”