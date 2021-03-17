Tayside doctor accused of sexually assaulting patient during examination

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A woman claimed she was repeatedly groped by a doctor during a medical examination at her home, a court heard on Wednesday.

The 47-year-old woman told a trial at the High Court in Glasgow that Matthew Adam, 36, attacked her at the property in Forfar, on December 6 2015.

The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, stated Adam visited her after she phoned NHS 24 complaining about a long-standing kidney problem.

She claimed she was living alone when Adam examined her body without washing his hands or wearing gloves.

The woman stated in recorded evidence: “He was pressing on my stomach and groin and kept doing it.”

The woman broke into tears when she stated Adam went on to touch her in an inappropriate place.

Prosecutor Lindsey Dalziel asked what Adam was doing with his fingers.

She replied: “It was like he was trying to turn me on.”

The woman stated she was given a morphine injection by Adam who informed her that he did not have pain killers as there were none left.

The woman claimed Adam left before returning unannounced later that afternoon.

She stated Adam claimed to have found the painkiller before examining her for a second time.

The woman wept again when she claimed Adam carried out an identical sexual attack on her.

Miss Dalziel said: “Have you ever had an examination from another doctor for that kind of pain that you were touched on your private parts.”

The woman replied: “No, never.”

The woman told a friend two days later.

Adam denies two charges of sexually assaulting the woman and a separate charge against another female at a medical practice in Angus in January 2015.

He is also accused of exposing himself and taking a photograph at St Margaret’s Hospital in Auchterarder on June 20 2019.

The trial continues before judge Lord Sandison.