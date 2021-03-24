Something went wrong - please try again later.

The sell-out success of an Angus poetry compilation has brought a second run for the book and praise from the hospice charity it helped support.

My Kinda’ Folk was put together by Kirriemuir Landward East Community Council in a lockdown project.

It features pieces written by the late David Monteith from Tannadice over years of observing local life and characters in the community.

Sales of the book have already raised £1,100 for the Lippen Care charity which supports the running of the Strathmore Hospice in Forfar.

Charity chiefs hailed the community council’s effort as just one example of the “super” support which has seen the hospice continue to deliver its vital role to families whose loved ones have required palliative care during the pandemic.

Community council chairman Ivan Laird was inspired to put the book together having first heard David’s poetry at a 90th birthday party in the Angus village.

“David was a bit of a character himself, but he always managed to capture the subject he was writing about,” he said.

Mr Monteith passed away a number of years ago, but with the help of his widow, Isla, the community council was able to publish the collection of around 40 poems.

Book sent worldwide

The book’s popularity has seen it sent across the globe to Angus expats keen to enjoy a touch of home.

Mr Laird said: “We were delighted with the response to the book and a second run is just about to be made available, with around half of those already spoken for.

“Families in the area have benefitted from the care and compassion of the Strathmore Hospice so we are all very pleased that we have been able to support it through the success of the book.”

Copies of My Kinda’ Folk can be ordered through members of the community council.

The handover of the community council donation took place in the hospice garden at a tree recently planted in memory of Liz Forsyth, from Kirriemuir, one of the charity’s key figures from its outset.

Lippen Care chairwoman Moira Nicoll said: “Throughout the pandemic people have continued to find ways to raise funds for us.

“It is so gratifying that people are still being so supportive of their local hospice.

“The hospice has continued throughout and that is clearly important for families.

“Things were very much curtailed in terms of visits and so on due to the coronavirus restrictions, but the fact we remained open was a great comfort to many.

“It is 15 years since we opened and we have always enjoyed great support from the people of Angus.”

Lippen Care raised £750,000 to build and equip the hospice at Forfar’s Whitehills Health and Community Care Centre.

Partnership

The hospice is run in partnership with the NHS and the voluntary committee remains dedicated to raising money for the facility, having funded the £40,000 first-year costs of a senior palliative care nurse in a significant development for the facility a few years ago.

Mrs Nicoll added: “The Lippen Care executive has continued with its regular meetings during the pandemic and we would just like to reiterate our thanks to the people who continue to support the charity.”