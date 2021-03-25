Something went wrong - please try again later.

A musical family has penned a protest song to save Angus eco-campsite Greenhillock Glamping from a proposed powerline.

Cat and Colin Train, from Neilston in East Renfrewshire, wrote ‘no wires, no concrete – we’re trying to reconnect’ after learning their cherished holiday destination was under threat from a renewables powerline running through Angus.

Cat said: “We were horrified when we read about the proposed route.

“If it went ahead would destroy what has become a precious place to our family.

“We’ve celebrated family birthdays, held get togethers and made new friends within the wild flower meadows in the past three years.”

Precious place

She said the family wanted to spread awareness of the campaign to save Greenhillock Glamping from the Angus powerline.

“We wrote this song in admiration of its beauty and the connection it nurtures between childhood and nature,” Cat said.

“The world needs more places like this, not less.”

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks Transmission (SSE Transmission) plans will see a replacement 132kV Angus powerline running from west of Aberdeen to Tealing, north of Dundee.

The company has proposed three main routes for the replacement line.

The options skirt Brechin and cut through the Angus countryside between Forfar and Arbroath.

The company argues the line is essential to plug renewable energy schemes in the North East of Scotland to the grid.

Route One could see the meadows damaged, significant disturbance to the native habitat and the closure of the eco-camping business.

Tears shed at impromptu ceilidh

Owner Kate Latham opened Greenhillock Glamping in 2016.

She said Colin and Cat were among a small group of musicians who staged an impromptu, outdoor ceilidh at Greenhillock last year.

“It was an incredible experience which drew campers out from their tents like the pied piper,” she said.

“For most people it was the first time they had heard live music in months. Many joyful tears were shed and socially distanced dancing ensued.

“I think the song captures everything which is important about Greenhillock: freedom, tranquillity, joy, the voices of children and birds.

“I could not be prouder that such talented musicians have brought the ancient tradition of protest singing to this modern day cause.

“Its also a complete earworm – I just can’t stop listening to it.”

An SSE Transmission spokeswoman said the project is still in the early stages of development.

“We welcome all feedback on our proposals.

“We are continuing to engage with local stakeholders, and encourage anyone interested in sharing their feedback to get in touch.”