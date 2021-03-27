Angus volunteers keen to build permanent Covid-19 memorials in local parks

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A campaign has been launched to create memorials to coronavirus victims in parks across Angus.

It is hoped dedicated spaces will give families and communities somewhere to share, grieve and remember those who lost their lives during the pandemic.

Arbroath Conservative councillor Derek Wann has suggested the memorials and hopes he will gather support for the idea.

He said: “A time for reflection and the ability to get out into our parks will be great for everyone and, of course, a remembrance of loved ones that we may have lost.”

Kinder side of humanity

He added: “Some people may say they would rather see the back of this and not be reminded.

“However, the last year I believe has shown that as a community we can come together.

“People have shown the importance of everyone working together. Whether to console people who have lost loved ones, or to honour the spirit shown by all in helping those in more need than themselves.”

Mr Wann has been speaking to community groups to garner support for the plan.

He said it has been a sad time but “it has also shown a kinder side to humanity.”

“A space to reflect would be great,” he added.

“Getting out more is important to everyone and our parks are already being used more than ever.”

A moment in history

Grant Adams, vice–chairman of the St Vigeans Conservation Network, said the Arbroath-based group supported the idea.

“I used to work for the park departments and we are spoiled for parks in the area,” he said.

“We have good parkland areas all over.

“St Vigeans might be the ideal spot. It’s beautiful here. It’s tranquil, it’s peaceful and you are surrounded by nature. It’s this oasis without having to leave the town.”

He said it was important to have a space to remember for a range of reasons.

“This will go down in history,” he added.

“Wars, disasters – we always remember them. People might not want to remember, but it’s a time for reflection.

“After this, things will change. It’s a time to think about that.”

The Scottish Government has given charity Greenspace Scotland £4.1m to support Covid-10 community memorial projects.

The charity will issue a call for expressions of interest in April with a view to awarding commissions in June.

Memorials could appear across Scotland from next year.