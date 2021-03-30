BREAKING: Sheriff rules on Kinnordy murderer Steven Dickie’s prison death

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Murderer Steven Dickie took his own life after he “left notes” for friends and family about what he wanted them to do with his personal belongings, a court has heard.

Dickie, 24, was serving a life sentence for killing oil industry worker Steven Donaldson at Kinnordy nature reserve, near Kirriemuir, in June 2018.

But he killed himself at Perth Prison in November 2019, the same day as his accomplices Tasmin Glass and Callum Davidson lost their bid to have their sentences reduced.

Despite taking drugs during his time in the prison, a sheriff ruled they had not played a part in his death as the notes showed his death was “deliberate and planned”.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Gillian Wade QC, who presided over a Fatal Accident Inquiry held earlier this year, released her findings.

He had been sacked from his job as a “passman” in the jail on the previous day, a position which allowed Dickie to have certain privileges.

Sheriff Wade heard evidence that doctors who conducted a post mortem on Dickie found he had taken Spice – a psychoactive drug popular among prisoners.

The inquiry also heard that Dickie had also taken an anti depressant called Mirtazapine before he died – the substance hadn’t been prescribed to him.

In a written judgement issued, Sheriff Wade said the evidence in the case showed that prison staff could not have done anything to stop Dickie from taking his life.

She wrote: “I accepted the submission of the procurator fiscal to the effect that the deceased was unlikely to have been acting under some sort of psychosis or hallucination at the time of his death as he had left a number of notes for his friends and family and specific directions about what he wished to be done with his property.

“It was therefore clear that whatever his motivation the deceased’s actions in taking his life were deliberate and planned.”

More to follow