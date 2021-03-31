Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rail chiefs have admitted dozens of bollards were placed outside Arbroath station to keep weight off the bridge below.

More than 60 bollards were installed around the station entrance last week.

Community leaders criticised the transport agency over the difficulties their spacing had created for the disabled, visually-impaired and parents with prams.

One local councillor said the bollards looked like they had been put in place to stop a tank invasion.

Angus administration figure Derek Wann has now been told the measure was put in place to apply a 7.5 tonne weight limit at the entrance to the Victorian building.

The bollards have blocked off a previous taxi rank and stopped drivers from the previous practice of parking on the pavement to drop off passengers.

The station can also be accessed from the main station car park on Catherine Street.

Limiting traffic

Network Rail said: “We had to impose a 7.5t weight on the layby area and the easiest way to do this was limiting the traffic on top of the structure.

“We were in regular contact with the local authority throughout this process.”

Mr Wann said he would like to see the bollards binned.

“No thought has gone into access and pedestrian right-of-way on pavements,” said the Arbroath East and Lunan Conservative.

Alterations

Network Rail is already considering removing some of the bollards to improve disabled access.

“At least this is a start,” said Mr Wann.

“I am delighted Network Rail are discussing these with us, however it would have been better to have done that prior to works starting.

He added: “I suggested the bus stop being moved back and allowing more pavement space and considering more dropped kerbs.

“I would really like to see the bollards being scrapped and something better looking being used to complement the space.”

The weight limit move has prompted concerns locally over HGVs still using Keptie Street which runs over the rail line.

However, Angus Council said there were no issues highlighted in their most recent inspection of the bridge.

A spokesperson said: “Angus Council received courtesy notification from Network Rail concerning the works, which have been carried out under Part 13 of the General Permitted Development Order.

“Formal inspections are for Network Rail to undertake as the bridge owner.

“However, Angus Council carries out visual inspections as required, from distance, on a two-year cycle.

“No concerns were highlighted from the last inspection in September 2019.”