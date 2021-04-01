Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Angus SNP branches have been told to pay back £20,000 of coronavirus help they should not have been given.

Arbroath and Montrose branches each made successful £10k business support grant applications to Angus Council last July for help under the lifeline scheme.

But they have now been told the rules don’t permit grants to political parties and been asked by Angus Council’s finance chief to refund the cash.