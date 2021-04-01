Angus SNP branches have been told to pay back £20,000 of coronavirus help they should not have been given.
Arbroath and Montrose branches each made successful £10k business support grant applications to Angus Council last July for help under the lifeline scheme.
But they have now been told the rules don’t permit grants to political parties and been asked by Angus Council’s finance chief to refund the cash.
