Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Royal Marines formed an honour guard for the passing cortege of a popular former comrade who went on to become a civilian colleague at their Angus base.

Men from 45 Commando lined the road at RM Condor as the funeral of James ‘Pip’ Meek carried him on his final journey from Arbroath to Parkgrove Crematorium, near Friockheim.

Mr Meek’s family said the show of respect “meant everything” to them following the loss of the 63-year-old husband, father and grandfather.

Originally from Gloucester, James began his military career as a 16-year-old and completed 22 years in the Royal Marines.

His association with 45 Cdo and the Angus base stretched back to his early service and he met his Arbroath-born wife, Moira (nee Low) during his initial time there.

After they were married, Pip, as he was widely known, was posted to Plymouth before returning to Arbroath, then a two-and-a-half year spell in Italy.

Falklands and Northern Ireland

He also served with the Royal Marines in Northern Ireland and the Falklands.

Pip was always part of the transport corps throughout his Commando career, a role he continued post-retirement as a civilian driver at Condor for the past eight years.

His youngest daughter, Jodie, followed her father’s military footsteps and is a Lance Corporal attached to 154 Scottish Transport Regiment of the Royal Logistics Corps, based in Dunfermline. She is a driver and communications expert with the regiment.

The couple’s elder daughters, Gemma and Casey, both work with the British Red Cross in Dundee.

Mr Meek was also a proud grandad to Gemma’ young son, Aiden.

Royal Marines Association

Jodie said: “Dad was always part of the transport corps and even at home he was tinkering with vehicles or doing DIY.

“He also loved to ski and enjoyed a game of golf.”

Pip was an enthusiastic member of the Royal Marines Association and fellow veterans also joined in the tribute at his funeral this week.

A Royal Marines colours standard was lowered at the door of Parkgrove as Mr Meek’s coffin was carried into the crematorium.

Jodie added: “We know there would have been a lot of people who wanted to attend the funeral but weren’t able to because of the coronavirus restrictions.

“To see the show of support and respect for Dad as we passed Condor meant everything to the family.”