Ex-RAF baby-crush video fetishist faces lifelong restrictions due to public risk

A “high risk” former serviceman who incited an Angus woman to send him vile videos of her “crushing” two babies for his sexual pleasure faces being monitored for life.

Andrew Kerr, 36, posed as a stuntman on Facebook and promised Gemma McFee would be paid to share the shocking clips.

Sentencing on Kerr has been remitted to the High Court to assess his suitability for a lifelong restriction order, meaning he could be subjected to conditions and monitoring until he dies.