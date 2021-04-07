History-making Angus osprey’s homecoming raises hopes of new dynasty

There really is no place like home.

Nine years on from a history-making arrival in the island eyrie of an Angus loch, a far-travelled osprey has raised hopes he could be the new dynasty maker in his natal nest.

Blue YD has been a constant source of interest and intrigue for visitors to Balgavies Loch, near Forfar since the coloured ring bearing the initials was attached to his left leg in the summer of 2012.

He was the first recorded Angus-born osprey and remains the only Balgavies chick to have been ringed.

Tracking

A satellite tag was also attached to the fledgling in the tricky operation to scale the nest at the Scottish Wildlife Trust reserve.

But after charting the youngster’s migration from Angus and more than 20,000 kilometres of flight, Blue YD dropped off the radar.

It led to fears he may have come to harm.

Fortunately, those proved unfounded and Blue YD was spotted on a beach in the West African republic of Senegal.

There have also been sightings of the osprey in the south of England, Fife and, in the past couple of years, back at Balgavies passing through his home territory.

To the delight of local raptor fans who have followed his journey, Blue YD has now staked what appears to be a successful claim to the nest in which he was reared.

Since the 2012 milestone, osprey pairs at Balgavies have successfully raised more than a dozen chicks.

However, 2020 was a barren season for the resident pair.

Recent arrival

Reserve warden Jim Hughes said the ospreys arrived back on schedule in recent days and Blue YD staked an immediate claim to female Green BF.

“We have seen him here before, but this is the first year he has attempted to take the nest,” he said.

“The female is the osprey which was here last year, but the original male, KR3, is either not here with her or hasn’t stayed around.

“Blue YD seems to be in command of the situation.”

The birds have been seen mating and regular visitors are already captivated by the development.

“Visitors to Balgavies and people who follow the ospreys on Facebook are really interested in him,” said Jim.

“Because he was the first osprey recorded here and the only one we have managed to ring people look on him as a special bird.

“A lot of young folk were very interested in him as a chick way back in 2012 and that has continued.

“He’s come back in the past few years, but hasn’t stayed around.”

Jim added: “Last year was disappointing when we had no chicks but hopefully this will be a good season.”

“The car park at the reserve is open but I’d remind people that the hide is still closed due to the coronavirus situation.”