Police launch investigation after Angus caravan theft

by David Wren
April 8 2021, 1.37pm Updated: April 8 2021, 1.47pm
Police have launched an investigation following the theft of a caravan in Angus.

Thieves nabbed the vehicle from outside an address in Inveraldie, near Tealing, between 5pm and 8pm on Sunday March 28.

The caravan was a Swift Challenger double axle 4-berth and officers are appealing for help from anyone who may have seen suspicious activity.

A spokesman said: “Anyone who has information please contact us quoting incident reference number 8788/21.”

