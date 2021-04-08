Police launch investigation after Angus caravan theft

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have launched an investigation following the theft of a caravan in Angus.

Thieves nabbed the vehicle from outside an address in Inveraldie, near Tealing, between 5pm and 8pm on Sunday March 28.

The caravan was a Swift Challenger double axle 4-berth and officers are appealing for help from anyone who may have seen suspicious activity.

A spokesman said: “Anyone who has information please contact us quoting incident reference number 8788/21.”