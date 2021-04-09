Free football academy launched for Arbroath kids

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Arbroath youngsters are being offered the chance to take part in a series of free football sessions and activities.

Arbroath FC Community Trust have launched a new football academy which has already reached out to hundreds of local children.

The trust only launched six months ago but is already playing a major role in the town.

Shelley Hague, chairwoman of the trust, hopes the new football academy will improve this further.

She said: “Getting to this point within six months of launching is something we are incredibly proud of.

“The community have embraced what we are trying to achieve and we are grateful for all of the support received to date – it sets a great momentum for future work and in delivering the overall aim of improving the life chances of the people of Arbroath.”

The new academy is headed by Kevin Middleton, football development officer, along with 10 coaches employed from the local area.

Kevin said: “With the launch of the community football academy, the Arbroath FC Community Trust are offering affordable football participation opportunities to over 200 members on a weekly basis.

“We hope to grow this fantastic number in the coming weeks and months through a series of initiatives with the SFA and our partner clubs.

“Inclusion is very important to us and we hope to provide all members of the community, irrespective of ability, age, gender, race, religion, sexual orientation, or any other factor, with access to extra football activity.

“This is an extremely exciting time for Arbroath.”

The project also has the support of Arbroath FC chairman, Mike Caird.

He said: “It’s amazing how everyone involved with the community trust has worked together to get us to where we are within six short months.

“With the introduction of the community football academy I’m delighted that our players Bobby Linn, Gavin Swankie, Mark Whately, along with goalkeeping coach Rab Douglas, former player Andy Webster and Celtic FC women’s captain Kelly Clark are all keen to get involved to help Kevin and his coaches in the sessions.”