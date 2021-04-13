Brechin schoolboy Tyler takes next step in quest for motorbike racing stardom

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Angus hotshot Tyler Humphries is moving rapidly up the gears in his pursuit of motorcycle racing success.

The Brechin youngster delivered a blistering 2020 season in the Scottish Minimoto Championship.

He won the featherweight class, was runner-up in the junior class and voted rider of the year by rivals.

A couple of winning outings into his 2021 campaign, the fearless nine-year-old has set his sights on a new series.

Maisondieu Primary pupil Tyler is now getting to grips with a 110cc, Italian-made four-speed, four stroke machine.

He will use it to take on the British Minibike summer series in the Ohvale Cup.

Talent

The Ohvale is a MiniGP machine and an early rung on the ladder to a racing career.

Tyler’s dad, Alan, said the series is a stepping stone towards the prestigious British Superbike series.

“These bikes are classed as actual race bikes and everything is done throughout the series to introduce kids to the way of the BSB,” he said.

“The series is worldwide, and every bike around the world is exactly the same.

“They have the same sealed engine, chassis, parts, etc so it’s fair for everyone and it comes down to talent of the rider.”

TT expert tuition

Tyler can also look forward to coaching from Ohvale UK owner and Isle of Man TT lap record holder Peter Hickman at tracks around the UK as he looks to hone his skills.

His dad added: “This wasn’t the plan for 2021, however the opportunity arose so we had to take it and we will see where it takes Tyler in the future.

“With Tyler now being on a miniature version of a superbike, he has some testing and setting up to do to get comfy on the bike.

“We will work on that and get him ready for round one in a couple of weeks,” said Alan.

The family said they were grateful to new backers who have come on board with sponsorship for the schoolboy, including Kirriemuir-based Bandeen Motorsport and Two Birds boutique fitness.

Motorcycle firm Shirlaws Ltd is helping Tyler for a third year running and other new recruits are Mearns Plant Hire and Baddeley Aggregates.