Forfar woman is so disillusioned with litter that she no longer enjoys going out

A Forfar woman has become so disillusioned with litter that she no longer enjoys going out.

Dawn Sinclair, 62, has fond memories of travelling all over “pristine” Scotland on her honeymoon in the summer of 1986.

“There was not much litter at all back then,” she said. “I remember travelling in Scotland with the windows open and music on – I think it was Fleetwood Mac – and having a great time.”

Almost 35 years on, she sees things very differently.

“Last summer I went to Glencoe and the Cairngorms and there was litter all over the place, whether in big black bags or juice bottles.

“People are leaving tents, chairs and all sorts of things. I am horrified. This just can’t go on.

“I have got to the stage where the litter problem bugs me so much that I don’t even find it enjoyable to go out anymore. All I see is litter.”

While it is bad enough that Dawn sees rubbish on her travels it is also present closer to home.

She says the path linking Laurel Bank to New Road, Forfar, has become a mini dumping ground.

“People just throw rubbish and dog poo bags on the floor. I have sent photos to Angus Council,” said Dawn, mother to Steven (33) and Heather (31).

“I recently went to Backwater Reservoir. When I was younger I used to take my bairns up there and it was bonnie. Now people just discard their rubbish up there.

“The problem is so widespread that it is hard to address. Budgets have been cut so they don’t seem to be sending people out to deal with litter.

“We have to address it now, not a couple of years down the road, because it has reached such a level.

“If you’ve got nothing to do for 30 minutes take a bus trip between Dundee and Forfar and see all the rubbish. I can’t see how people are okay with that.”

A spokesman for Angus Council said: “Litter does not have to be an inevitable part of modern life.

“We would appeal to all serial or casual litterbugs to consider the harm caused by their bad habits and remind them that littering is not just offensive, it’s an offence.

“Please help us to keep our open spaces tidy and dispose of any rubbish you have in public bins or take it home and bin it there.

“We depend to a large extent on the public being our eyes and ears when it comes to littering and fly-tipping.

“We ask that anyone who sees incidents of this type to report it to us by using our online form, or by calling ACCESSLine on 03452 777 778. For larger scale incidents, contact the Scottish Environment Protection Agency.”