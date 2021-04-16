Libraries and leisure centres lead Angus Alive road to re-opening

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Angus libraries and sports centres will lead the area’s culture and leisure trust emergence from lockdown on April 26.

Angus Alive closed its operations on Christmas Eve and since then has only been able to run limited Easter holiday activities such as biking, canoeing and football.

The arms’ length local authority culture and leisure body has now confirmed all of the district’s sports centres will welcome fitness fans back from April 26.

Libraries are to re-open their doors on the same day, for limited browsing and the council’s Access services.

It is to be followed by a phased re-opening of local museums, beginning with Arbroath’s seafront Signal Tower.

“All of the sports centres will re-open from Monday April 26 allowing access to the fitness suite, gym, lane swimming and family swim sessions and racquet sports such as squash, badminton and short tennis,” said a spokesperson.

“There will be a number of outdoor adult fitness classes on offer from April 26 until indoor adult fitness classes can resume mid-May.”

The learn to swim programme will begin again from May 10.

Sports centres will also be able to provide contact sports, junior club activities and coached sessions both indoor and outdoor for those up to the age of 17.

“For adults aged 18+ years, non-contact sport will be allowed outdoors, with only individual exercise is permitted indoors,” the spokesperson said.

Mobile libraries

Mobile library vans Isla and Glen will be back on the road from the same date, with the home delivery service set for a May 10 restart.

The spokesperson added: “Similar to re-opening last year, the safety of customers and colleagues is paramount.

“Visitors will be asked to follow all the safety measures required such as the wearing of face coverings, regular hand sanitising, social distancing as well as pre-booking where required.

“The trust will also be following all the necessary test and protect procedures.”

Museums and art galleries

Angus Alive chief executive Kirsty Hunter added: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to start reopening our doors once again and welcome residents back to our venues.

“We’ve been closed for over four months and although people have been keeping active via our new app or enjoying a good book through our digital library, we know that people can’t wait to return to our venues.

“It’s important to highlight that all our Covid-secure measures remain in place – including one-way systems, cleaning schedules and social distancing.”

Monikie, Crombie and Forfar Loch country parks are open.

Teams there are looking at starting outdoor activities for all ages, including watersports and outdoor bootcamps, in the coming weeks.

The phased re-opening of local museums will begin with Arbroath Signal Tower on June 1 followed by the Meffan in Forfar on June 19 and Montrose Museum & Art Gallery a week later.

“The trust is still awaiting more clarification on reopening its theatres and venues but planning for live streaming shows and outdoor events is underway,” said the spokesperson.