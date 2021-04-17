Six fire crews rush to Port of Montrose to tackle ‘large’ blaze

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Fire crews are at the Port of Montrose, battling a blaze.

Six vehicles rushed to the scene after receiving a call just before 2pm.

Early reports from the scene indicate a large blaze is being battled, after a shed containing rubbish caught on fire – however a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman was unable to confirm this.

A spokeswoman said: “We got a call at 1.54pm, and are dealing with the fire at present. Six appliances are in attendance.”

A spokesman at the Port of Montrose declined to comment at this time.

More to follow.