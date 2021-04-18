Brain tumour tot Kinsley inspires 12-hour Forfar Loch cycle event past £5,000 mark

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A marathon cycle inspired by courageous Angus brain tumour tot Kinsley McMillan has smashed through the £5,000 fundraising barrier.

Paul Duncan took on the 12-hour Forfar Loch event on Saturday to raise funds for Tayside Children with Cancer and Leukaemia.

He set up the event as a show of support for the battle being fought by cousin Eden Kennedy’s one-year-old daughter, Kinsley.

Kinsley was diagnosed with an optic nerve glioma at just several months old and has already had crucial craniotomy surgeries and gruelling chemotherapy.

She is currently doing well and was able to go along to the loch with her parents and older brother, Freddie, for the sunshine event.

Paul said: “A huge thank you to everyone who came out to support us, that meant so much.

“To everyone who did laps, you won’t believe how much that meant to me,” he said.

He paid a special tribute to friends Craig Beaton and Derek Craig for their support on the many laps of the loch.

”The best bit though was getting a cuddle from wee Kinsley at the end,” said Paul.

The fundraiser is sitting at more than £5,300 and remains open here for further donations.

Tumour growing

Kinsley’s gran, Karen Kennedy said the family was overwhelmed by the support for the TCCL fundraiser.

Karen added: “We had a meeting with Kinsley’s neurosurgeons during the week and at the moment she is clinically well.

“Unfortunately, her tumour is growing and the chemotherapy is not working to resolve this. “Kinsley has a rare brain tumour that is very stubborn and she continues to brave this battle.

“Her neurosurgical team has spent a long time studying the MRIs to find a plan to take forward.

She continued: “Her last operation left her on life support and in a coma, but we know she will require another in the near future.

“For now, it is a ‘wait and see’ approach.”

Sensory garden

There is a slim chance the cystic parts of the tumour may reduce, but Eden is preparing herself for the likelihood of her daughter facing another craniotomy.

Karen said: “We are all so proud of Eden and the neurosurgery team share that pride in how she has coped and the extremely difficult decisions she has had to make as a young mum.

“They have confidence in her to recognise if the cysts become troublesome, forcing the need for an emergency operation but we are hoping that will not happen.

“We remain relentlessly positive and are so grateful to everyone for their continued support and prayers for Kinsley.”

The tot recently received a donation from the Clowns in the Sky charity towards a sensory garden the family is planning to create for her.

And they hope to gain extra support for a Pride of Britain award nomination in the brave wee girl’s name.

“Kinsley gets limited help as she is under three and brain tumour is bottom of pile for cancer research so we’ve asked friends and family to nominate her – it would be great if she could get the recognition,” said Karen.