Banks of the Tay Kiltwalk for Kirk Moderator Martin Fair

The banks of the silvery Tay will give Scotland’s Kirk Moderator time for reflection during a six-hour walk for Christian Aid this weekend.

The Rt. Rev Dr Martin Fair has chosen the international development charity to benefit from his involvement in Scotland’s virtual Kiltwalk.

It takes place this weekend and the Hunter Foundation tops up monies raised by a further 50%.

Minister at St Andrew’s in Arbroath, Mr Fair will don his kilt for the journey along the banks of the majestic river in Perthshire.

He said: “Walking, sporting the kilt, Christian Aid… what’s not to like?

“Though by necessity it will be different this year, the Kiltwalk is more important than ever.

“It’s vital that we find ways to support charities like Christian Aid when so much of their usual fundraising, like the Bridge Crosses, hasn’t been possible.

“I’ve decided to walk for six hours along the River Tay in Perthshire as my challenge.

“I’m drawn to the story of Rose, a grandmother in Kenya who does a six-hour round trip to get water for her family.

“Her powerful story will be featured during Christian Aid Week in May.”

“Water is so plentiful in Scotland, it’s all around us in the many lochs and rivers.

“It’s impossible to imagine walking so far, every day, just to get enough water for drinking and cooking.

“So with every step along the River Tay I’ll be thinking of Rose and women like her, and trying to raise awareness of the work of Christian Aid in Kenya, supporting communities on the frontline of the climate emergency,” he said.

Holy Week pilgrimage

Mr Fair recently completed a 90-mile Holy Week pilgrimage around his home county of Angus.

He visited sites including Brechin Cathedral, Arbroath Abbey and Aberlemno’s Pictish standing stones.

The Moderator also walked the famous Minister’s Path used by generations of preachers serving the communities of Prosen and Clova in the Angus glens.

His Justgiving page is: virtual.thekiltwalk.co.uk/fundraising/ScotlandsVirtualKiltwalk2021-WilliamFair

Head of Christian Aid, Sally Foster-Fulton: “We’re so grateful to the Moderator for taking part in the Kiltwalk this year.

“To everyone taking part this weekend and raising money for Christian Aid, ‘good luck’ and thank you for walking with your global neighbours.

“With the United Nations climate conference coming to Glasgow this year we will keep shining a spotlight on these real life stories, so that climate change has a human face.”